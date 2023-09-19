Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for major Med-Tech conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 people are expected to attend a major Med-Tech conference being held at Galway racecourse over the next two days

Medical Technology Ireland will feature presentations by leading medical device experts and guest speakers.

The conference and exhibition is taking place tomorrow and Thursday, and those who wish to attend can register for free entry online.

MTI’s Tom Burke says hosting this conference further accelerates the city’s position in the Med-Tech industry