8 May 2024

Councillor gunning to have “monstrosity” mast in Kilrickle moved elsewhere

A county councillor is taking steps to try and have what he calls a “monstrosity” of a telecommunications mast in Kilrickle village moved elsewhere.

Councillor Declan Kelly has written to the company responsible to see if a less visually obtrusive site can be found.

The metal mast in question is located right on the main street and stands around 18 metres in height.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Kelly.

