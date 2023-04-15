The funeral of teenager Lukas Joyce is held in Annaghdown

The funeral of Annaghdown teenager Lukas Joyce has been held this afternoon in Annaghdown Church.

14 year Lukas died in a car crash on Monday that also claimed the life of 14 year old Kirsty Bohan.

During the funeral, Lukas was remembered as a gentle, friendly and positive young man who was patient and kind.

Speaking as he welcomed the congregation, Fr Sean Cunningham said that for his family and friends, there is unspeakable pain and loss.

Symbols were presented at the start of the mass which celebrated Lukas’ love of sport including darts, a basketball, a Corrib Rugby Club jersey and ball and an Annaghdown GAA Jersey.

Speaking at the homily, Fr Cunningham said that that Lukas will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

Lukas father Joe spoke to the congregation and at the end, had this message:

The two other occupants of the car, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, remain in hospital.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of national grief, with thousands of message of condolences posted online.