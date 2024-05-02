Shots fired at house in city’s Castle Park

Criminal damage has been caused to a house in Castlepark in the city after shots were fired at the building.

No one was injured in the incident which occured at 11 o’clock last night.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who was in Castle Park and the surrounding areas between 10:30 and 11:30 last night to contact them.

In addition, anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Galway Gardaí can be contacted on 091 538 000, that’s a Galway number, 53 8000.