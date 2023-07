Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of pupils enrolled in secondary schools across Galway has increased by 10 percent since 2020.

The city schools saw a larger increase at 13 percent, while there was an 8 percent jump in county school numbers.

There are currently 16,000 pupils in secondary schools across the county, and a further 6,000 in city schools.

The total figure of 22,000 secondary school pupils is an increase of 2,000 in the space of three years.