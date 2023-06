Over 33,000 families in Galway city and county are to benefit from a €100 increase in Child Benefit payments this week.

The additional €100 per child in payments as announced by Minister Heather Humphries will be paid tomorrow to assist families with the Cost of Living.

This means that €240 will be paid per child.

This announcement by the minister has been welcomed by Ballinasloe Senator Aisling Dolan who says that this can be a difficult time of the year for parents.