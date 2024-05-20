Galway County Council honours Keith Finnegan with civic reception

Galway County Council has honoured Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan with a civic reception for his 34 years of distinguished service to the radio industry

Hosted by County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll, it was held in the Oranmore Lodge Hotel this afternoon as part of the monthly council meeting

Keith will be honoured by the City Council on Friday week with the Freedom of the city, at a ceremony in the Hardiman Hotel in Eyre Square

The 63 year-old Mervue native retired from the station last month, but will be back on air over the next fortnight to moderate the local and European election debates, being broadcast each evening from 6 to 8

The first one, featuring the Connemara North candidates goes out this evening

Just after the civic reception and ahead of this evening’s 6 o’clock broadcast Keith told David Nevin that he found today’s Reception and all the good wishes since his retirement, humbling