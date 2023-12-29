One person brought to hospital after crash on M18 near Kiltiernan

One person has been brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic incident on the M18 near Kiltiernan.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene at approximately 12.30pm, and the road has since reopened.

Elsewhere, Gardaí also attended a road traffic incident in Monivea earlier today.

No injuries have been reported at this time, the road has since reopened and investigations are ongoing.