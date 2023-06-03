Health Minister admits “unacceptable” conditions at UHG ED during visit

The Health Minister has admitted that conditions at the Emergency Department at UHG during his recent visit were “unacceptable”.

Stephen Donnelly was in Galway last Friday to open a new Primary Care Centre in Moycullen, and visit UHG.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne said people in Galway are “sick of hearing about plans” and need to see action on the ground.

Minister Donnelly accepted that progress has been far too slow to date – but real progress is now being made on a range of vital projects.

They include a new elective hospital and surgical hub at Merlin Park, as well as a new regional cancer centre and paediatric/maternity block at UHG.

But Minister Donnelly admitted conditions at UHG during his visit were far from ideal.