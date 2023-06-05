Galway Fire Services called out to gorse fires in three locations in the past 24 hours.

Fire services in Connemara were called out to gorse fires in three locations over the past twenty-four hours in Ros Muc, Renvyle and Inverin.

All three fires were contained quickly, and no serious damage has been reported.

A Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine orange fire warning continues until tomorrow with a high fire risk deemed to exist in all areas where dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist with a particular focus on bogland and forestry.

Chief Fire Officer for Galway City and County Gerry O’Malley explained that given the current warm weather, there is an increased risk and urged the public to take precautions during this period.