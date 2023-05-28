Aleen Cust Memorial Society wins County Galway Cathaoirleach Recognition Award

The Aleen Cust Memorial Society has won this year’s County Galway Cathaoirleach Recognition Award

The Society has brought to light the trail blazing work of Ireland’s first female vet Aleen Cust

The group was presented with the award by Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher last night in the Meadow Court Hotel in Loughrea

The cathaoirleach’s awards were held in conjunction with the chairman’s annual ball, attended by 350 people.

The other award winners are:

Arts and Culture – Glenamaddy Theatre Festival

Best Contribution to Heritage – Milltown Heritage Group

Environment and Climate Action – East Corrib Alliance

Social Inclusion – Ukrainian support group in Esker CURVE

Sports Award – Tuam Womens’ Shed

Heritage Publication – Emma Laffey for her history of midwives ‘An Bhean Ghlúin’

Gradam na Gaeilge Ceoltóirí Óga – Chois Fharraige

Tidy Towns Recognition – Abbey Community Development Association

Pride of Place – Creggs Rural Development and Gort River Walk Group

Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher told Bernadette Prendergast he’s hopeful that his two chosen charities will benefit greatly from the proceeds