Aleen Cust Memorial Society wins County Galway Cathaoirleach Recognition Award

The Aleen Cust Memorial Society has won this year’s County Galway Cathaoirleach Recognition Award
The Society has brought to light the trail blazing work of Ireland’s first female vet Aleen Cust
The group was presented with the award by Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher last night in the Meadow Court Hotel in Loughrea
The cathaoirleach’s awards were held in conjunction with the chairman’s annual ball, attended by 350 people.
The other award winners are:
Arts and Culture – Glenamaddy Theatre Festival
Best Contribution to Heritage – Milltown Heritage Group
Environment and Climate Action – East Corrib Alliance
Social Inclusion – Ukrainian support group in Esker CURVE
Sports Award – Tuam Womens’ Shed
Heritage Publication – Emma Laffey for her history of midwives ‘An Bhean Ghlúin’
Gradam na Gaeilge Ceoltóirí Óga – Chois Fharraige
Tidy Towns Recognition – Abbey Community Development Association
Pride of Place – Creggs Rural Development and Gort River Walk Group
Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher told Bernadette Prendergast he’s hopeful that his two chosen charities will benefit greatly from the proceeds