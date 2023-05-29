20 times more properties in Galway on AirBnB than Daft

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show there are almost 20 times more properties available on AirBnB in Galway than property rental website Daft.ie.

Across the county, there are almost 1,500 short-term lets available – but just 76 rental properties on Daft.

In Co Kerry there are ninety-nine times more short term lets available than there is long-term rents.

There are one thousand nine hundred and seventy two apartments and houses available in the Kingdom on Airbnb; while there are only twenty properties available on Daft.ie.

Co Clare is in a similar situation; there are nine hundred and ninety five short term lets available, but only fifteen houses and apartments available to rent in the whole of county.

In Co Donegal there is only thirty seven properties available for long term rent, the majority of these in Letterkenny. While there are over seventeen hundred short term lets available.

In Dublin there are four times more houses and apartments available on Airbnb than on Daft.ie according to the data from Inside Airbnb