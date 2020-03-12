Sporting Events Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare

Below are some of the events/sports that have been suspended until after March 29th 2020. We’ll post further updates as they come available.

==

GAA/Camogie/Ladies Football

The GAA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Football Association have issued a joint statement suspending all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels from midnight tonight until after March 29th.

This means Galway’s upcoming inter county matches, the schools hurling semi-finals and local club action are among events that will not take place this month.

You can read the statement HERE.

==

FOOTBALL

Corofin GAA Club have decided to postpone the Night of Celebration and Medal Presentation due to be held in the Claregalway Hotel on Monday night 16 March.

==

HURLING

Turloughmore GAA club bingo is cancelled tonight (Thursday) but the Club lotto draw will take place at 8.30pm

==

CAMOGIE

The Galway minor camogie championship draws due to take place tonight (Thursday) have been postponed.

==

RUGBY

The Pro14 has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Connacht’s trip to Zebre at the end of the month had already being called off but now all games from next weekend fall by the wayside.

And the Irish Rugby Football Union, together with Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby have announced the suspension of all Domestic Rugby activity from 6pm this evening.

==

SOCCER

The FAI have announced that the cessation of all football under it’s jurisdiction and the National Football Exhibition scheduled for Galway this month is also off.

This also means all SSE Airtricity League matches are suspended this month.

The Connacht Football Association, the Roscommon & District Soccer League and the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland have also postponed all their fixtures.

==

A UEFA video-conference next Tuesday will determine the fates of the Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020.



Next week’s Champions League games involving Real Madrid and Juventus have both been postponed with their squads in quarantine.



While Slovakia have requested this month’s Euro playoff with the Republic of Ireland be postponed.

==

The Bosnian football federation has contacted UEFA requesting a postponement of their Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland later this month.



It’s because Bosnian nationals must have a 14-day quarantine when travelling to the country from Italy.

==

The Major League Soccer season in the USA has been suspended for the next 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

==

SPORT

Community Games, Motorsport Ireland, Basketball Ireland, the Irish Amateur Boxing Association, the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland and GAA Handball have also all suspended activity.

Galway Area Basketball Board have suspended all matches, both league & cup with immediate effect.

We strongly advise that all clubs would cease all basketball activities until further notice.

==

GOLF

The PGA Tour say events will continue, but without any spectators.



The measure comes into effect for the Players Championship from Friday.



The supporter ban is to be lifted just before the Masters.

==

The following events are cancelled:

The Irish Girls’ Open Stroke Play at Roganstown, from 3rd – 5th April*

GUI National Coaching for Under 16’s on 21st & 22nd March

GUI National Coaching for Under 18’s on 28th & 29th March

All GUI regional, provincial and Leinster Pathway coaching sessions up to 29th March

==

This statement should be read in conjunction with the general advice for golf clubs issued earlier (12th March 2020):

==

The following events are postponed:

GUI

All GUI Inter-Club Matches scheduled on or before 29th March

Ulster Regional Series 22nd March at Ballyliffin

Ireland Boys v Wales at Cardigan (Wales), from 20-21 March

ILGU

The ILGU have extended the deadline for preliminary matches so that they can be played outside of the period of restriction, if required, and this will be communicated to clubs shortly.

Scratch Cup event at Woodbrook on 15th March

All ILGU Girls’ Interprovincial Panel sessions scheduled on or before March 29th

JOINT

Irish Colleges Match Play on 26th & 27th March at Woodbrook

CGI

All Golf4Girls4Life Stage 5 & 6 sessions scheduled on or before March 29th

All Open Legacy Programme Activities on or before 29th March

All Leaders Courses and Safeguarding Workshops organised on or before March 29th.

GUI, ILGU & CGI Meetings

All World Handicap System meetings, GUI, ILGU and Confederation of Golf in Ireland workshops from 6pm on 12th March until 29th March are postponed. We are confident that there will be time to reschedule these once restrictions have been lifted.

==

FORMULA 1

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix has been postponed.



Earlier, McLaren withdrew from the race after a member of its team tested positive for coronavirus.

==

TENNIS



The ATP Tour have announced a six-week suspension of all tournaments.

==

BOXING

Michael Conlons’ fight at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day is closed to the public.

He’s apologised to all the fans who were planning to travel.

==

ATHLETICS

The Boston Marathon on April 20th has been postponed.

==

GREYHOUND RACING

The Irish Greyhound Board will be operating a ‘racing behind closed door’s policy as well. Spectators will not be admitted to meetings, including Galway, but can watch the races live online.

==

HORSE RACING

Horse Racing Ireland say action will continue but with a spectator ban imposed from tomorrow.

There will also be severe restrictions imposed on connections.