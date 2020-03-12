GAA, Camogie And Ladies Football Cancelled Until End of Month

All GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football Matches in Ireland will be suspended until March 29th (inclusive).

The three national organizations have released a joint statement this afternoon which can be seen below.

==

NUACHT RÁITEAS | MEDIA RELEASE

12ú Márta, 2020

Joint Media Release from the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the LGFA

Covid-19 response

In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.



This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.



We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.