RUGBY Preview: Kings vs Connacht

Connacht are looking to close the gap on the top three in the Guinness PRO14 Conference B when they line out in South Africa on Sunday.

Andy Friend’s side are in fourth place, behind Edinburgh, Munster and Scarlets, as they take on the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Connacht have lost four of their last five PRO14 outings since beating the Kings 24-12 at the Sportsground in November and need to start picking up results if they are to challenge for the play-off spots.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies first spoke to head coach Andy Friend after their loss to Edinburgh.

William then got the thoughts of Tiernan O’Halloran who scored two tries in Scotland.

Prop Paddy McAllister also spoke to William.

Finally, William previewed the game with Galway Bay FM’s Gerry Murphy on ‘Over The Line’

Andy Friend has made six changes to the starting team and you can get the full details HERE.

Kick-off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday is 1pm Irish Time and we’ll have regular updates throughout the afternoon.