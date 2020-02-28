Connacht Team Named For Rugby PRO14 Trip To Southern Kings

Irish internationals Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan are both included in the Connacht squad to face the Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 this Sunday.

The pair were both released from the Ireland camp following the postponement of the Six Nations tie with Italy, and duly met up with the squad for the one-match trip to South Africa.

There’s six changes to the starting team with Paddy McAlister, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Dillane in the pack; while Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Matt Healy are among the backs.

Dillane starts in the second row alongside Joe Maksymiw with Heffernan named among the replacements.



Paddy McAllister is drafted back into the front row alongside Shane Delahunt, while there’s also a start for prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy following an ankle injury to Finlay Bealham.



The back row is unchanged for the third straight game with Jarrad Butler captaining the side at number 8, with flankers Paul Boyle and Colby Fainga’a alongside him.



Caolin Blade comes back into the starting side to partner Jack Carty in the half-back positions, while there’s also a change at centre where Tom Daly is named alongside Kyle Godwin.



The final swap comes on the wing where Connacht’s record try-scorer Matt Healy makes up a back three with John Porch and Tiernan O’Halloran.

Connacht (vs Southern Kings): Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Ultan Dillane, Joe Maksymiw; Paul Boyle, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Buckley, Conor Kenny, Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon, Kieran Marmion, Conor Fitzgerald, Peter Robb.

Kick-off in Port Elizabeth on Sunday is 1pm Irish Time.