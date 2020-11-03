Over the Line Podcast #4

Gerry Murphy and Kevin O’Dwyer present the latest sports podcast which includes:

HURLING – Sean Walsh looks back on a great win for Galway over Wexford in the Leinster semi final

GAELIC FOOTBALL – Ollie Turner chats to Galway selector John Concannon about the recent league defeats to Mayo and Dublin and the upcoming Connacht championship semi final against Sligo

SOCCER – Jonathan Higgins looks back on another great weekend for Galway United and talks Premier League

RUGBY – William Davies examines Ireland’s disappointing defeat to France in Paris on the final night of the Six Nations Championship