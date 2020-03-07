LGFA Preview: Galway vs Tippeary (LIDL National League)

The Galway senior ladies can move a step closer to another National League final appearance when they host Tipperary on Sunday.

Following an impressive win against Dublin last time out, manager Tim Rabbitt has opted for just one change, with Lauren Diskin replacing Dearbhla Gower in goal.

Galway were the League and Championship bridesmaids last year but they’ve rallied in 2020, and have three wins from four outings in Division 1.

The Tribeswomen took the scalp of Dublin last time out and that result has them on course for another Final appearance, with Mayo three points behind in third.

Galway can strengthen their grip on a top-two placing with victory over Tipperary at Tuam Stadium, but the visitors will travel in good spirits.

Draws with Dublin and Waterford, and victory over Westmeath, have Tipp in mid-table and on course for top-flight consolidation again.

A win on the road here, and the Premier County could think about squeezing into a Final place, although there would be plenty of work still to do.

There’s a switch between the sticks for Galway, while Tipperary are unchanged.

Galway (v Tipperary): L Diskin; C Crowe, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, F Cooney, L Coen; S Divilly, A Davoren; A Trill, O Divilly, L Noone; L Hannon, T Leonard, R Leonard.

Tipperary (v Galway): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; K Davey, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have full stream commentary on www.galwaybayfm.ie with Tommy Devane and Emer Flaherty.

Other LIDL National Football League Division 1 Fixtures:

Donegal vs Cork (1pm Fr. Tierney Park)

Mayo vs Westmeath (2pm Swinford Amenity Park)

Waterford vs Dublin (2pm Fraher Field)