Galway ladies host Tipperary in NFL on Sunday

Galway senior ladies football team hope to continue their excellent recent form in Division 1 of the Lidl National League when they host Tipperary next Sunday at 2pm in Tuam Stadium. After an opening round defeat at the hands of Waterford, Galway have registered 3 wins in a row against Westmeath, Donegal and Dublin to lie second in the table behind Cork.

Ahead of the game, Galway manager Timmy Rabbit has been speaking to Tommy Devane…

Sunday March 8, 2020

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 – Round 5

Donegal v Cork, 2pm (Gus Chapman, Sligo)

Galway v Tipperary, 2pm (Mel Kenny, Mayo)

Mayo v Westmeath, 2pm (Shane Curley, Galway)

Waterford v Dublin, 2pm (Niall McCormack, Laois)