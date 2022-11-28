LGFA: Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2-10 Ballymacarbry 0-2 (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Report & Reaction)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne qualified for a third consecutive All-Ireland Final on Saturday (26th November) as goals from Chloe Miskell and Ailish Morrissey secured a 14-point win over Ballymacarbry in Dungarvan.

The 10-time All-Ireland champions were appearing at this stage for the first time in 22 years after finally winning back the Munster title but found the new top team in the country too difficult to handle.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne dominated after an initial settling period and none of their opponents’ starters scored over the hour.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren chatted to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.

To hear the full match commentary with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly, click HERE.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne will now face Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne in the All-Ireland Final on Saturday, 10th December. Throw-in at Croke Park is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.