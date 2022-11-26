Kilkerrin/Clonberne book place in All-Ireland Club Final – The Commentary

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Ladies Senior Footballers are through to the All-Ireland Final following an impressive 2-10 to 0-2 win over Ballymacarbry from Waterford in Dungarvan this afternoon.

They will play either Donoghmoyne or Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Final on December 10th

Here is the commentary of their win with Darren Kelly

Scorers – Kilkerrin-Clonberne: A Morrissey 1-3, C Miskell 1-1, L Ward 0-2, O Divilly 0-2 (2f), N Ward 0-1, H Noone 0-1



Scorers – Ballymacarbry: Maeve Ryan 0-2.



KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Gannon; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, A Morrissey.



Subs: N Divilly for Gannon (44), M Flanagan for Mee (49), S Fahy for Miskell (49), C Boyle for E Noone (57), Á Shaughnessy for O Divilly (59).



BALLYMACARBRY: L Fitzpatrick; M Wall, M McGrath, G Nugent; L Mulcahy, L Ryan, K McGrath; B McMaugh, KA Hogan; A Wall, Michelle Ryan, A Barron; S Kenrick, S Hallinan, C Walsh.



Subs: Maeve Ryan for A Barron (ht), M Boyce for Michelle Ryan (41), E Cooney for Hallinan (46), O Barron for Kenrick (49), A Dalton for Walsh (57).



Ref – Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).