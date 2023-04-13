LGFA: Galway vs Kerry (National League Final Preview with Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Fiona Wynne and Maghnus Breathnach)

The Galway senior ladies football team for the LIDL Ladies National Football League Final on Saturday (15th April) against Kerry has been named with five changes from their last league fixture three weeks ago.

Alannah Griffin, Kate Geraghty, Eimile Gavin, Aoife Molloy and Róisín Leonard are the changes from their 3-11 to 0-17 defeat to the Kingdom in their final league regulation fixture three weeks ago.

The Tribeswomen have never won the National League Division 1 title, having lost the decider on six previous occasions, the most recent being 2019. Kerry’s last success was back in 1991.

At the recent LIDL media day, Galway captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh shared her thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also caught up with Galway joint managers Fiona Wynne and Maghnus Breathnach.

Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea, along with team-mates Mary O’Connell and Emma Costello, speaking to Radio Kerry ahead of Saturday’s National League Final against Galway

Kerry joint managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill speaking to Radio Kerry before their National League Final against Galway

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.