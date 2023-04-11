LGFA: Capital gains on offer in 2023 Lidl National League Finals 

CAPTAINS and representatives from the eight counties participating in the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals gathered at Croke Park today, with their sights firmly set on weekend silverware in the capital.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will form part of a Croke Park double-header next Saturday, April 15, followed by another double bill at Parnell Park on Sunday, April 16, when the champions in Divisions 3 and 4 will be crowned.

Kerry, who will contest the Division 1 decider, and Laois, who are appearing in the Division 2 showpiece, will return to Croke Park following appearances in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Finals respectively.

There were mixed fortunes on the day for both teams, with Kerry losing out to Meath, after Laois had defeated Wexford to claim the Intermediate honours.

Next Saturday is all about the Lidl National League Finals and Kerry, the 2022 Division 2 champions, are getting ready for a first Division 1 Final appearance since 2008.

A win for Kerry would see them crowned Division 1 champions for the first time since 1991, and secure a 12th top-flight title in all, but they’re up against formidable opposition in the form of Galway, the six-time runners-up who are back in a Division 1 Final for the first time since 2019.

Kerry will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Meath, who won the Division 2 title in 2021 before claiming the Division 1 silverware last year.

The Division 1 Final, which will throw in at 5pm, will be preceded by the Division 2 decider between Armagh, the 2022 runners-up, and Laois, with this game fixed for 3pm.

This will be a fourth Division 2 Final for Armagh, who were winners in 2015 and 2005, as Laois, winners in 2006 and 2001, look forward to their sixth second-tier decider.

The winners of the Division 2 Final will be promoted to Division 1 for the 2024 campaign, which is a huge incentive for both teams.

Following Saturday's Finals, which are both live on TG4

attention switches to Parnell Park on Sunday, with the Division 3 and 4 Finals both available live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel

At 2pm, the action gets underway with the Division 4 Final between Antrim, the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Junior champions, and Leitrim.

Antrim were Division 4 runners-up in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and will hope that it’s a case of fourth time lucky against Leitrim, who are gearing up for a third Division 4 Final, following defeat in 2021 and victory back in 2010.

The winners here will be promoted to Division 3 for the 2024 season, with the Division 3 champions earning promotion to Division 2.

The Division 3 Final, at 4pm, is a meeting between Clare and Kildare.

Clare were relegated from Division 2 last year but now have the chance to bounce back at the first attempt.

Clare were Division 3 champions previously in 2011 and 2006, while Kildare, runners-up in 2021 and 1999, are gunning for their first Division 3 title win.

Galway and Kerry were represented today by respective captains Sarah Ní Loingsigh and Síofra O’Shea, with captains Kelly Mallon (Armagh) and Ellen Healy (Laois) present on behalf of the Division 2 Finalists.

Clare vice-captain Sinéad Considine made the trip to Dublin, where she was joined by Kildare captain Grace Clifford ahead of the Division 3 Final, while Antrim captain Cathy Carey was joined by Leitrim vice-captain Niamh Tighe ahead of their Division 4 clash.

Looking ahead to four intriguing games, Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, said: “It’s almost time to crown our 2023 Lidl National League champions and I’m looking forward to four outstanding games.

“All eight teams competing are here on merit and they have already provided us with outstanding entertainment to date during the 2023 season.

“Best of luck to the finalists in all four games over the coming weekend and a huge thanks also to Lidl, our National League sponsors and official retail partner.

“Last year, we were delighted to confirm a four-year contract extension that will mark a decade of #SeriousSupport and take our partnership through to the conclusion of the 2025 season. The pledge of an additional €5m over that four years will bring total investment from Lidl to €10m in ten years of sponsorship.”

Speaking on behalf of Lidl Ireland, Chief Executive Officer, JP Scally, added: “At Lidl, we are extremely proud of our partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. As we continue to invest in our long-standing sponsorship of Ladies Gaelic Football year on year, we are focused on further amplifying the visibility of the sport and help to give it the recognition it deserves.

“Our #SeriousSupport has brought a new level of respect to the game and that has been backed up by the performances of the players around the country, none more so than in this year’s Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues.

“I want to congratulate each of the eight teams competing in this weekend’s finals. It’s a brilliant achievement to get this far in the competition and I hope you and your supporters enjoy the games. May the best teams win.”

2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals:

Saturday April 15

Lidl NFL Division 1 Final – Galway v Kerry; Croke Park, 5pm – Live on TG4

Lidl NFL Division 2 Final – Armagh v Laois; Croke Park, 3pm – Live on TG4

Sunday April 16

Lidl NFL Division 3 Final – Clare v Kildare; Parnell Park, 4pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube

Lidl NFL Division 4 Final – Antrim v Leitrim; Parnell Park, 2pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.