LGFA: Galway Unchanged for Dublin but more Kilkerrin/Clonberne Stars Return

Galway have named an unchanged starting line-up for this Sunday’s (29th January) meeting against Donegal in Tuam Stadium (2pm) in the LIDL Ladies National Football League.

But they do have no few than six Kilkerrin/Clonberne players back in the squad as Olivia Divilly, Ailish Morrissey, Eva and Hannah Noone, and the Ward twins Louise and Nicola are named in the matchday 30.

Dublin make the trip with a team showing three changes to the one that got the better of Meath.

Abby Shiels comes in between the sticks ahead of Emer Ni Eafa, while there are also starts for Roisin Baker and Caoimhe O’Connor, Niamh Crowley, injured agianst Meath, and Kate Sullivan drop out.

Galway v Dublin; Tuam Stadium

Galway and Dublin got off to winning starts in Round 1.

The Tribeswomen defeated Donegal on home soil, as Dublin accounted for Meath in the live TV game at DCU St Clare’s.

A win for either side here would see them firmly in the race for a Division 1 Final slot, with the top two teams in the Division at the end of the group stages guaranteed progress to the Croke Park decider on April 15.

Kate Slevin was on fire for Galway against Donegal, with newly-appointed captain Carla Rowe leading the line for the Dubs.

They’re both set to feature again in what’s set to be an entertaining affair.

Galway (v Dublin): A Griffin; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), E Gavin; C Cooney, K Geraghty, S Brennan; A Davoren, C Cleary; L Coen, K Slevin, A Molloy; A O’Rourke, R Leonard, L Noone.

Dublin (v Galway): A Shiels; R Baker, R Brennan, J Tobin; L Caffrey, D Lawless, M Byrne; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; O Nolan, C Rowe (capt.), E Gribben; C O’Connor, H Tyrrell, J Egan.

Saturday, 28th January

Lidl NFL Division 1

Mayo v Kerry; Connacht Centre of Excellence, Pitch 1; 12.45pm – Live on TG4

Mayo and Kerry lock horns for the first time since last year’s TG4 All-Ireland semi-final.

Kerry, promoted from Division 2 last year, got off to a flier on their return to the top flight with victory over Waterford last weekend.

Mayo, meanwhile, fell to Cork in their opening round fixture.

This is a crucial game for both sides, with Mayo looking to get off the mark as Kerry aim to maintain their 100 per cent start.

This game is the live TG4 offering on Saturday from the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Mayo (v Kerry): L Brennan; E Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; L Wallace, C Needham, K Sullivan (capt.); C McManamon, S Cafferky; F McHale, S Howley, S Walsh; L Cafferky, R Kearns, M Cannon.

Kerry (v Mayo): M.E. Bolger; C O’Brien, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, N Broderick; L Scanlon, N Carmody; C Evans, S O’Shea (capt.), N Ni Chonchúir; H O’Donoghue, E McGlynn, D O’Leary.

Donegal v Meath; O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny; 1pm

There’ll be a familiar feel to proceedings as Donegal and Meath clash in Division 1 on Saturday.

They met twice at Croke Park last year, with Meath winning both times in the Lidl NFL Division 1 final and again at the TG4 All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Victory is paramount here as both teams lost their opening round fixtures.

Donegal went down to Kate Slevin inspired Galway, as Meath suffered defeat to Leinster rivals Dublin.

There’s a lunchtime start on Saturday in Letterkenny for this one, with both sides starting without a number of seasoned campaigners.

Donegal (v Meath): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher (capt.); A Boyle Carr, N McLaughlin, T Hegarty; S Twohig, R Rodgers; S Boyle, K Long, L Ryan; C Gillespie, S McGroddy, C McGarvey.

Meath (v Donegal): M McGuirk; A Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis (capt.), A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, M Byrne, C Smyth; A Callan, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Sunday 29th January 2023

Waterford v Cork; Piltown

A Munster derby is on the cards in Piltown, with Waterford set to grace the Kilkenny venue for a second successive week.

Kerry got the better of them there in Round 1, as Cork made a winning start to their top flight campaign with a victory over Mayo.

Waterford will be keen to avoid a second successive defeat, which would leave them in early relegation trouble.

Cork, meanwhile, will look to build on the Mayo win and propel themselves firmly into the shake-up for a coveted top two slot.

There’s lots at stake here between two sides who know plenty about each other.

Waterford (v Cork): E O’Brien; Kate McGrath, M Dunford, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, H Power; K Hogan, A Waring; A O’Neill, B McMaugh, C McCarthy; A Fitzgerald, L McGregor, S McGuckian.

Cork (v Waterford): M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, E Meaney, D Kiniry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; R Leahy, E O’Shea; E Cleary (capt.), L Coppinger, D Kiely; K Quirke, E Kiely, A Ring.