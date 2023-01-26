LGFA: Galway vs Dublin (National League Preview with Maghnus Breathnach)

Galway continue their Division 1 campaign in the Ladies National Football League this Sunday (29th January) when they host Dublin in Round 2.

Both sides began with victories – the Tribeswomen defeated Donegal 0-11 to 0-6.

Their last league meeting was in February 2020 when Galway beat Dublin 4-6 to 2-6. Corofin cousins Róisín and Tracey Leonard shared 3-3, with Maigh Cuilinn’s Ailbhe Davoren also finding the net.

Leading up to the game, Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Sunday is 2pm.