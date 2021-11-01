LADIES FOOTBALL: Tuam/Cortoon 1-13 Naomh Mhuire 2-6 (Intermediate & Junior Match Reports & Reaction)

Tuam/Cortoon, captained by Sharon Devaney and Fiona O’Rourke, made it third time lucky on Saturday (30th October) as they finally clinched the Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Ladies Football Championship following two previous final defeats.
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Ladies Football Final
Tuam/Cortoon 1-13 (16) Naomh Mhuire 2-6 (12)
Tommy Devane reports
Afterwards, Tommy chatted to Tuam/Cortoon’s player of the match Aoife O’Rourke
Claregalway Hotel Senior Ladies Football Final
Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-14 Claregalway 2-2 (8)
Junior A Ladies Football Final
St. Brendan’s 0-14 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3 (6)
Gerard Mulreaney reports
Afterwards, Gerard spoke to winning manager John Kilroy.
Junior B Ladies Football Final
Oughterard 5-15 Monivea/Abbey 3-16
Junior C Ladies Football Final
Ballinasloe 1-7 An Cheathrua Rua 0-4