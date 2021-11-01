LADIES FOOTBALL: Tuam/Cortoon 1-13 Naomh Mhuire 2-6 (Intermediate & Junior Match Reports & Reaction)

Tuam/Cortoon, captained by Sharon Devaney and Fiona O’Rourke, made it third time lucky on Saturday (30th October) as they finally clinched the Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Ladies Football Championship following two previous final defeats.

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Ladies Football Final

Tuam/Cortoon 1-13 (16) Naomh Mhuire 2-6 (12)

Tommy Devane reports

Afterwards, Tommy chatted to Tuam/Cortoon’s player of the match Aoife O’Rourke

Tuam/Cortoon’s Player of the Match – Aoife O’Rourke

Claregalway Hotel Senior Ladies Football Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-14 Claregalway 2-2 (8)

Junior A Ladies Football Final

St. Brendan’s 0-14 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3 (6)

Gerard Mulreaney reports

Afterwards, Gerard spoke to winning manager John Kilroy.

Junior B Ladies Football Final

Oughterard 5-15 Monivea/Abbey 3-16

Junior C Ladies Football Final

Ballinasloe 1-7 An Cheathrua Rua 0-4