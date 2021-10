Kilkerrin/Clonberne won the Claregalway County Senior Football Championship on Saturday evening following a 0-14 to 2-2 win over Claregalway in the final played in Annaghdown.

This is their 9th County Senior Championship title in a row and they now face Knockmore from Mayo in the Connacht Club Championship.

Match report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.

Tommy also spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne captain Louise Ward