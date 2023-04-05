HURLING: Galway vs Dublin (Leinster under-20 Championship Preview with Brian Hanley & Adam Nolan)

Galway begin their Leinster under-20 hurling championship campaign this Saturday (8th April) when they take on Dublin.

It’s a new format with the Tribesmen also having group games against Kilkenny (15th April – 2pm Tullamore) and Wexford (21st April – Portlaoise). The top two advance to the semi-finals, with the others playing quarter-finals.

It guarantees Galway at least four games. They only had one in 2022 when they went down to Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final.

Ahead of the game, Galway manager Brian Hanley has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

At the recent oneills.com Championship launch, Galway captain Adam Nolan shared his thoughts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in between Galway and Dublin on Saturday in Birr is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.