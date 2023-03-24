HURLING: oneills.com All-Ireland under 20 Championship Launch with Galway’s Adam Nolan

oneills.com, leading online sportswear retailer, and the GAA are delighted to announce the second year of their sponsorship deal.

The partnership sees sportswear giant oneills.com as title sponsor of the U20 GAA All-Ireland Hurling Championship and underlines O’Neills’ commitment to Gaelic Games, in particular Hurling.

Galway begin their Leinster championship campaign against Dublin on Saturday 8th April, before further group games with All-Ireland champions Kilkenny and Wexford.

Galway captain Adam Nolan from Kilnadeema/Leitrim was at the launch and he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Following the success of last year’s tournament, with Kilkenny winning the final by a point to claim their 12th championship title overall and a first title since 2008, the tournament will again showcase some of the best young hurling talent from across the country and promises to be an action-packed spectacle for fans.

This year’s championship will see 16 teams from all corners of Ireland compete for the coveted title.

oneills.com are excited to have their new logo feature on the advertising boards at games and showcase their TV sting and branded smart sliotar.

On the playing fields of the oneills.com U20 GAA All-Ireland Hurling

Championship, we will see the Hurling heroes of tomorrow and build on the competition’s great legacy since the 1960s where many of the country’s greatest hurlers have honed their skills in this competition before going on to achieve great things at senior level. oneills.com is thrilled to be sponsoring again this year as the company continues to serve clubs and customers in Ireland and across the globe.

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, said: “The Under 20 GAA All-Ireland Hurling Championship is an iconic competition in our calendar. It is synonymous with great players, exciting matches and enthusiastic crowds flocking to see the next generation of outstanding hurling talent emerging. The recent changes to the competition format have served only to heighten the level of competitiveness in this Championship. I am delighted that a leading brand such as oneills.com have partnered with the GAA to drive this success further and look forward to the exciting matches over the weeks to come.”

Cormac Farrell, speaking on behalf of O’Neills, said: “We’re really excited about this year’s U20 Hurling Championship. This tournament always produces some of the most exciting and talented hurlers in the country, and we cannot wait to see what this year’s group of young players has in store for us. We’re expecting a fantastic atmosphere at all the games, and we hope to see plenty of fans turning out to support their teams.”

The U20 Hurling Championship promises to be an unforgettable event for all involved, from the players and coaches to the fans in the stands. Make sure you don’t miss out on the action – get your tickets now and be a part of the excitement!