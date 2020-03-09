Galway’s Croke Park Details Confirmed For Under 20 Football Semi vs Kerry

Galway’s All-Ireland under 20 Football semi-final against Kerry has been confirmed for Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day at 2pm.

It’s their first meeting since the same stage in 2017 when five Peter Cooke points, and goals from Dessie Conneely inspired the Tribesmen to a 2-14 to 2-10 victory.

Galway also won last year’s minor semi-final between the counties thanks to six Tomo Culhane scores.

Donal Ó Fatharta’s team beat Roscommon 4-13 to 0-5 last Saturday to successfully retain their Connacht title.

==

The game will form the first part of a double header with Dublin taking on Tyrone at 3.45pm.