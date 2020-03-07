Galway Are Connacht Under 20 Football Champions

Galway have successfully retained the Connacht under 20 football championship.

Goals from Tomo Culhane, Jonathan McGrath, Cian and Ryan Monahan gave them a comfortable 4-13 to 0-5 win over Roscommon in Tuam Stadium.

Afterwards manager Donal Ó Fatharta gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer.

Kevin also caught up with Galway captain Jack Glynn.

Finally, Man of the Match Cathal Sweeney also spoke to Kevin.

The Tribesmen will now face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day.

Dublin will meet Tyrone in the other game after the Red Hands beat Donegal 1-11 to 0-9 in the Ulster Final.