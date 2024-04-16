Galway Bay FM

16 April 2024

Galway vs Sligo (Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final Preview with Pat Spillane)

Galway and Sligo match up again this Saturday (20th April) in the Connacht senior football semi-final, a repeat of last year’s decider when the Tribemen were 2-20 to 0-12 winners in Castlebar.

Padraic Joyce’s team were comfortable 5-21 to 0-9 winnners in London two weeks ago, while Sligo looked impressive in dispatching Leitrim by 0-15 to 0-6.

Last week, All-Ireland football championship sponsors AIB held their 2024 launch with four inter-county footballers.

Among them was Sligo’s Pat Spillane and he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly. (This interview took place last week, nearly two weeks before the game).

Throw-in at Markievicz Park on Saturday is 3.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

9 April 2024; Pat Spillane of Sligo, pictured today for AIB ahead of the launch of the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships at the D-Light Studios in Dublin. AIB marking its ninth year sponsoring the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, will once again celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games – highlighting the grit, determination and passion that is required to win this years Championship. For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships follow @AIB_GAA on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AIBGAA. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

