AIB Launches 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships Ahead of Summer of Sport

AIB, proud sponsors of the club and county, has today (Tuesday, 9th April 2024) been joined by Stephen O’Brien (Kerry), Pat Spillane (Sligo), Aidan Forker (Armagh) and Mathew Costello (Meath) for the launch of the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships.

Ahead of a busy summer of sport, which kicks off with the GAA Championships, AIB will once again celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games – highlighting the grit, determination and passion that is required to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

2024 marks the ninth year of AIB’s sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships. Throughout its sponsorship, AIB has shone a spotlight on the players, fans and volunteers who contribute towards inter-county success, year after year, to make their counties and communities proud. Last year AIB renewed its sponsorship of both the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships and AIB Club Championships until 2028, supporting Gaelic Games across the country at all levels for another five years.

AIB is joined by a host of inter-county stars to launch the Championships today, including Stephen O’Brien, who will be hoping to go one step further with his Kerry teammates this year having been beaten by arch-rivals Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland final. The Kingdom will begin their journey for the Sam Maguire with a Munster semi-final against Cork. Pat Spillane and Sligo have already started their campaign with a win over Leitrim on the opening weekend of the competition. The Yeats County will be hoping to go one better in the Connacht Championship this year having lost to Galway in the final last year. Aidan Forker will be aiming to put Armagh’s recent Division Two league final defeat behind him when they take on Fermanagh in their Ulster campaign opener. The Orchard County lost out on the Anglo Celt cup last year, losing on penalties to a strong Derry side. Defending champions Dublin will look to make their mark once again this year and add a 32nd All-Ireland Football title to their roll of honour. The Dubs will begin the defence of their crown against Meath.

AIB is also proud sponsor of the AIB GAA Club Championships since 1991, and the AIB Camogie Club Championships since 2013. The GAA Senior Football Championship and Club Championships are some of #TheToughest competitions in GAA and the players who participate do so to make their clubs, counties and communities proud.

AIB Chief Executive, Colin Hunt said: “Everyone at AIB is immensely proud to celebrate our 9th year as sponsors of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships. Over our three-decade long tenure as sponsors of Gaelic Games across club, county and camogie, AIB has had the privilege of being closely intertwined with the essence of these sports. The GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships and Club Championships are some of #TheToughest competitions in Gaelic Games and as the players embark on the inter-county season ahead, AIB is excited to once again celebrate the players, managers, volunteers and fans involved and wish every team taking part the best of luck this summer.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns stated: “As we celebrate the launch of the 2024 AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, I look forward to witnessing another season filled with the passion and dedication of players, and fans alike in what will be another exciting season of Gaelic Football. The GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships represents the pinnacle of inter-county competition, where the values of ambition, teamwork, resilience, and desire shine brightest as fantastic examples to every player across Ireland. Together with AIB, we look forward to another season of the best Gaelic Football has to offer that will represent the traditions and spirit of this great sport.”

For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships follow @AIB_GAA on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AIBGAA .