County Hurling Semi-Final Details Confirmed

It has been confirmed that the Brooks County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals will be played as a double header in Pearse Stadium on Sunday week the 15th of October. First up will be Turloughmore and Loughrea at 1.45 followed by Sarsfields and St Thomas at 3.45.

The Intermediate Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday the 14th in Loughrea, starting with Sylane and Ballindereen at 2pm followed by Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry and Meeelick-Eyrecourt at 3.30.

The Senior B and Junior A County Finals will also take place that day in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough play Loughrea in the Junior A Final at 2.15 followed by the Senior B Final between Ahascragh/Fohenagh and Mullagh at 4pm.

The Senior Relegation Final between Portumna and Kilconieron will also take place that day with the game throwing in at 3.30 in Kilbeacanty.