Five Changes for Galway Senior Camogie Team Ahead of All-Ireland Championship opener against Dublin

Galway senior camogie manager Cathal Murray has made five changes from their National League final defeat to Tipperary for their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland championship opener against Dublin on Saturday (25th May 2024).

St. Thomas’ Sarah Healy is in goal: Oranmore/Maree’s Niamh Hanniffy is named at centre back; Pearses’ Niamh Kilkenny is in midfield; with Sarsfields’ Niamh Mallon and Clarinbridge’s Niamh Niland selected as corner forwards. Fiona Ryan, Ava Crowe, Ally Hesnan, Carrie Dolan and Siobhán McGrath make way.

To hear Cathal Murray’s thoughts before the game, click HERE.

The team in full:

Sarah Healy in goal;

A full back line of Rachael Hanniffy, Róisín Black and Dervla Higgins;

Áine Keane, Niamh Hanniffy and Ciara Hickey are the half backs;

Ann Marie Starr partners Niamh Kilkenny in midfield;

Aoife Donohue, Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh McPeake are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Niamh Mallon, Orlaith McGrath and Niamh Niland.

Throw-in at Parnell Park on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.