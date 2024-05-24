24 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway v Dublin – Senior Camogie Championship Preview

Share story:
Galway v Dublin – Senior Camogie Championship Preview
Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2 pm Saturday
Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)
This is an interesting tie, pitting the Division 1B League champions with the Division 1A runners-up. Dublin are rebuilding nicely after a period of instability and that League success was very important to them. They followed that up by reaching the Leinster final, but only got going in the final quarter and though they gave Kilkenny a fright, they had given themselves too much to do. Aisling Maher remains an inspirational leader and captain, while Kerrie Finnegan and Aisling O’Neill are just two more talented performers.
Galway are undoubted challengers for the O’Duffy Cup, as they have been throughout Cathal Murray’s tenure as manager. The addition of Niamh Mallon to their ranks is a considerable boost, as is the return of Niamh Kilkenny, the former player of the year who missed last year after having a baby. Skipper Róisín Black is the fulcrum of a strong defence.
Before the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray spoke to our match commentator Tommy Devane…

Share story:

Galway Hurling teams announced for weekend championship games

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has named an unchanged Galway Senior Hurling Team for Sunday’s crunch Leinster Championship Round 5 clash with Dublin....

Olympic Games Boxing World Qualifiers draw announced

The draws have taken place in the 2nd Olympic World Qualifier in Bangkok. 579 boxers from 133 countries will contest the tournament. As with the 1st Olymp...

Eddie McCormack talks golf and farm-life in Galway

TB devastated his farmyard in March of last year and it forced him into a rethink, Eddie McCormack was mentally drained. Now he has gone organic, there ar...

Shamrock Rovers vs Galway United (Women's Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division action on Saturday (25th May 2024) when they travel to Shamrock Rovers. The T...