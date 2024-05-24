Galway v Dublin – Senior Camogie Championship Preview

Share story:

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2 pm Saturday

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

This is an interesting tie, pitting the Division 1B League champions with the Division 1A runners-up. Dublin are rebuilding nicely after a period of instability and that League success was very important to them. They followed that up by reaching the Leinster final, but only got going in the final quarter and though they gave Kilkenny a fright, they had given themselves too much to do. Aisling Maher remains an inspirational leader and captain, while Kerrie Finnegan and Aisling O’Neill are just two more talented performers.

Galway are undoubted challengers for the O’Duffy Cup, as they have been throughout Cathal Murray’s tenure as manager. The addition of Niamh Mallon to their ranks is a considerable boost, as is the return of Niamh Kilkenny, the former player of the year who missed last year after having a baby. Skipper Róisín Black is the fulcrum of a strong defence.

Before the game, Galway senior manager Cathal Murray spoke to our match commentator Tommy Devane…