Dragons vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Scott Fardy)

Connacht travel to Wales to take on the Dragons for the first time in 13 months on Saturday (27th April 2024) in Round 15 of the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Their last trip in March 2023 ended in a 22-20 when for the visitors with tries coming from Dave Heffernan, Jarrad Butler and Cian Prendergast.

Connacht ended a two-match losing streak in the competition with a 54-16 victory over Zebre. But Dragons’ 36-19 defeat to Benetton was their sixth loss in seven games in all competitions. Their only win was 20-13 against Zebre.

Connacht are ninth on 39 points, just outside the top-8 on scoring difference. Dragons languish in 15th place with just 15 points.

Leading up to the game, Connacht defence coach Scott Fardy has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Earlier this week, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins gave a squad update. Click HERE.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade on Saturday is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

