Dragons vs Connacht (Squad Update with Pete Wilkins)

Connacht won’t have Mack Hansen or Byron Ralston back for Saturday’s (27th April 2024) trip to Dragons in the United Rugby Championship.

However, head coach Pete Wilkins says that JJ Hanrahan’s hamstring won’t stop him playing this weekend, while Jack Carty could be back for the Munster game on May 11th.

Pete Wilkins provided an overall squad update to assembled media and also had a quick word with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade on Saturday is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

