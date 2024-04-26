Dragons vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Pete Wilkins and William Davies)

The Dragons are a different team on home soil and will be looking to make it five wins from their last seven matches in all competitions at Rodney Parade ahead of them hosting Connacht in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday (27th April 2024).

Wales hooker Elliot Dee makes his 150th appearance for the Gwent region, while fellow international forward Aaron Wainwright also comes into the side as head coach Dai Flanagan rings the changes following last week’s defeat to Benetton.

As for ninth-placed Connacht, they will want to build on last weekend’s 54-16 romp against Zebre as they bid to break into the play-off zone.

Looking ahead to the game is Galway Bay FM’s William Davies and Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade on Saturday is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

