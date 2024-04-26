Galwegians and Corinthians going for promotion in AIL Play-Offs

Saturday is a huge day for both Galwegians and Corinthians Rugby Clubs, as both look for promotion after a long season in their respective divisions. Galwegians make the trip to Musgrave Park in Cork to take on Dolphin in the Div 2C Play-Off final, having finished second in the regular season table behind Clogher Valley. Corinthians, meanwhile, are in Limerick to take on UL Bohs as they look to qualify for Division 2A Rugby next season. Corinthians also finished in second place after their 18-game regular season in Div 2B, behind league winners Instonians, and they kick off at 2.30 pm in Annacotty tomorrow against a UL Bohemians side that finished second from bottom in Div 2A. Ahead of both games tomorrow afternoon, William Davies spoke to Galwegians Head Coach Brendan Guilfoyle and Corinthians Head Coach Michael Harding…