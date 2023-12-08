Connacht vs Bordeaux (Champions Cup Preview with Mark Sexton)

Connacht begin their Investec Champions Cup campaign tonight (Friday, 8th December) at home to Bordeaux. Bundee Aki will make his first start of the season.

They last met in the 2018/2019 European Challenge Cup season when Connacht picked up two victories.

When they met in Galway on October 13th, 2018, two Kyle Godwin tries and one for Finlay Bealham helped Andy Friend’s team to a 22-10 victory over the French side. Aki, Bealham and Caolin Blade are survivors from that game who are in Connacht’s squad tonight.

Connacht also picked up a 33-27 away in France in January 2019.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies caught up with new assistant attack coach Mark Sexton who joined up with Connacht this year.

William also spoke to scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker, and out half JJ Hanrahan.

Kick-off at the Sportsground is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.