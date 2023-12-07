Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht v Bordeaux-Begles Preview

Share story:
Connacht v Bordeaux-Begles Preview

It’s the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup on Friday night as Connacht welcome French side Bordeaux-Begles to the Sportsground for an 8pm kick-off. Connacht welcome back their World Cup trio Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen to the starting team, while the French visitors have their own World Cup big-hitters in out-half Matthieu Jalibert and winger Damian Penaud. Ahead of the big game, William Davies looks at both line-ups and gets the views of Connacht out-half JJ Hanrahan and forwards coach Cullie Tucker….

Share story:

Stephen Walsh re-signs for Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce that Stephen Walsh has re-signed for the senior Men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. The 33-year-old forward...

Connacht Cup Soccer fixtures announced

The fixtures for the Connacht Cup Men’s Round 3 and the Connacht Shield Round 1 Fixtures in January have been announced. Both Athenry teams have hom...

Bundee Aki returns to Connacht team for Champions Cup opener

Bundee Aki has been handed his first Connacht start of the season in tomorrow’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Bordeaux-Begles at The Sportsgroun...

Galway's National Football and Hurling League Fixtures for 2024 Released

Galway’s Allianz National Football and Hurling League Fixtures have been announced for 2024. The Galway Footballers will play Mayo in their opening ...