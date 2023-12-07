Connacht v Bordeaux-Begles Preview

It’s the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup on Friday night as Connacht welcome French side Bordeaux-Begles to the Sportsground for an 8pm kick-off. Connacht welcome back their World Cup trio Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen to the starting team, while the French visitors have their own World Cup big-hitters in out-half Matthieu Jalibert and winger Damian Penaud. Ahead of the big game, William Davies looks at both line-ups and gets the views of Connacht out-half JJ Hanrahan and forwards coach Cullie Tucker….