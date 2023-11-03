Galway Bay FM

3 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht v Ulster Preview

Share story:
Connacht v Ulster Preview

Connacht face Ulster at the Sportsground on Saturday Evening in the United Rugby Championship Round Three.

William Davies looks ahead to the game and speaks to both camps.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby Coverage is brought to you in association with…

Share story:

Irish star Aoife Raftery switches codes for RX150 debut at Lydden Hill

Rising Irish rally star Aoife Raftery will switch disciplines to make her rallycross debut in the final round of the RX150 Rallycross Championship next we...

Jack Carty returns as Connacht make three changes for meeting with Ulster in the United Rugby Championship

The return of club captain Jack Carty is one of three changes to the Connacht team for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship interpro against Ulster ...

Dunmore MacHales teams from 1973 and '83 honoured at County Final

The special guests this Sunday in Pearse Stadium at the County Senior Football Final are the Dunmore MacHales teams from 1973 and 1983 that won the Senior...

Galway footballers set to start NFL at home to Mayo

Galway and Mayo supporters won’t have to wait long in the new year for an old rivalry to be rekindled as both sides will meet in Pearse Stadium in t...