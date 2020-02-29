CAMOGIE Preview: Sarsfields Prepare For All-Ireland Senior Final In Croke Park

Sarsfields are set for their date with destiny when they Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final.

It’s their third final in four years and again, it’s the Derry club chasing a fourth consecutive national title providing the opposition.

Victory for the New Inn/Bullaun/Woodlawn outfit would make them the sixth Galway club to win the Bill and Agnes O’Carroll Cup.

Athenry, Killimor, Mullagh, Oranmore and Pearses are Galway’s previous winners.

Leading up to the match, Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane spoke to Sarsfields manager Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath.

At the launch last week, captain Niamh McGrath spoke to Oisin Langan.

Tommy also chatted to Sarsfields vice-captain Laura Ward.

Daragh O Conchuir caught up with Sarah Spellman.

Finally, Tommy caught up with Sarsfields chairman Brian Gallagher ahead of the big match.

Throw-in at Croke Park tomorrow is 3.30pm and we’ll have live coverage with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.