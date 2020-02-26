Team Captains Give Their Thoughts Ahead Of All-Ireland Club Camogie Final

Sarsfields will be aiming to make it third time lucky this weekend when they face Slaughtneil in the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final.

The Derry outfit denied the Galway champions in the 2017 and 2018 deciders and are aiming for a fourth consecutive crown against Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath’s team.

Sarsfields regained the county title last November beating St. Thomas before a 1-13 to 0-8 win over Dublin’s St. Vincent’s last month booked their return to Croke Park.

Chatting to Oisin Langan, Sarsfields captain Niamh McGrath claims their recent experiences have helped the team progress.

Slaughtneil’s Grainne Ni Cathain tells Oisin continuing to chase history is not their priority.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 3.30pm.

Special day for four clubs as they book their places in Croke Park.



Senior: Slaughtneil v Sarsfields



Intermediate: Gailltír v St.Rynaghs#thetoughest #womenshurling #changingthegame pic.twitter.com/5n0sny96Hm — womenshurling (@womenshurling) January 26, 2020