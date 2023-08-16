Bearna’s Liam Nolan Chats to Galway Talks Ahead of AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship

Galway golf club’s Liam Nolan will be among Ireland’s leading amateur golfers when the Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship tees off at Belfast’s Malone course on Friday (18th August).

The University of Galway student has already won the South American amateur, and Brabazon Trophy this year along with representing his country at the European Championships.

He is a contender to make the Great Britain & Ireland team for September’s Walker Cup. Liam chatted to Galway Bay FM’s John Morley on Galway Talks.

‘Galway Talks’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

