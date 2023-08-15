Galway’s Liam Nolan Among Contenders for 2023 AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship

· AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship to take place in Malone Golf Club in Belfast, between August 18th and 20th

· Partnership forms part of AIG’s long-standing commitment to supporting amateur golf in Ireland

Ireland’s leading amateur golfers will tee off at Belfast’s Malone Golf Course this Friday 18th for day one of the 2023 AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship. The competition runs for three days with the winner decided on Sunday, 20th August.

In their 25th year of support, AIG have been a long-standing proud partner of Golf Ireland. The partnership showcases the incredible golfing talent that Ireland has to offer and profiles some of Ireland’s rising stars on the scene. AIG also sponsors a number of other prominent Golf Ireland tournaments and competitions, including the AIG Women’s’ Irish Amateur Close Championship, which took place in Connemara. AIG are also the long-standing sponsor of the biggest amateur golf competition in Ireland, the AIG Men’s and Women’s Cups and Shields tournaments that involves every club across Ireland.

In terms of ones to watch, Liam Nolan is at the fore. Pictured at his home club of Galway Golf Club, the 23-year-old most recently won the South American Amateur in January as well as the Brabazon Trophy in May. Liam has represented Ireland in the European Team Championships and Home Internationals in 2023 and was part of the squad of 19 players who are in contention for selection in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play the United States of America in the 49th Walker Cup at St Andrews in September. While maintaining his ongoing golfing success, Liam is going into his final year of study in Bio-Medical engineering at University of Galway. Nolan was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was only 14 years old and manages his body well to continue to perform at the highest levels of the amateur game. He believes the benefits of golf for health, both physically and mentally, continue to make a difference to him as he manages his condition.

AIG is proud to support Irish amateur competitions that profile players like Liam. For more information on the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship, visit AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship (Malone) Event :: Home (golfgenius.com)

Commenting on the launch, Aidan Connaughton, General Manager at AIG Ireland said; “AIG is delighted to support the AIG Irish Men’s Close Championship once again. This weekend is a highlight of the men’s Irish amateur golfing calendar, and we look forward to seeing the talent that is on display across the four days. Having been a partner for 25 years now, AIG has been proud to support a grassroot sport that is loved by so many across Ireland. With this, we’re thrilled to continue to offer Golf Ireland Club Members with exclusive benefits and discounts on our products. Best wishes to all those taking to the course at Malone this weekend from all at AIG.”

Golf Ireland CEO, Make Kennelly, added.

“Golf Ireland is extremely grateful for AIG’s continued commitment to the growth of Irish golf,” said Kennelly.

“The AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close celebrates not just a weekend of top-tier amateur golf but community, passion and excellence in golf. These players will, no doubt, inspire new generations to embrace the game and AIG are crucial to this legacy.”