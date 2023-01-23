BASKETBALL: University of Galway Maree Reflect on Historic National Cup Victory

The newly crowned InsureMyHouse.ie Senior Men’s National Cup champions University of Galway received a heroes welcome in Oranmore Community Centre on Sunday (22nd January) following their dramatic title win the previous night.

Charlie Crowley’s side beat DBS Eanna 74-69 at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght to become Galway’s first-ever winners of the Pat Duffy Cup.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports

University of Galway Maree assistant coach John Finn joined Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan and Ollie Turner on Galway Talks on Monday to reflect on the success.

