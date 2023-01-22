BASKETBALL: University of Galway Maree 74-69 (Senior Men’s National Cup Final)

University of Galway Maree are the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup Senior Men’s National Cup champions after a sensational performance on Saturday (21st January).

Jarett Haines top scored with 35 points in a contest where momentum swung regularly.

They finished five points winners (74-69) over DBS Eanna but it was only in the closing minutes that the Galway side finally sealed the deal and became the county’s first national winners since 1996.

Relive the whole game and reaction from the Maree team afterwards with Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team of John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill.