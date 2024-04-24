Andreeas Binder Bounces Back With Submission Win in Amsterdam

(Galway welterweight Andreeas Binder after beating Victor Kuku at LFL12 in Amsterdam. Photo (c) Nicky Coyle)

Galway’s Andreeas ‘Judoka’ Binder made his long awaited MMA return last Sunday (21st April 2024) when he made local favourite Victor Kuku submit at the ‘Levels Fight League’ event in Amsterday.

It was Binder’s first fight at welterweight after failing to make the lightweight class for his last two contests. This was his first outing since winning the LFL title belt in that class last July.

After taking time to size up his opponent, the 27-year-old finally got on top of proceedings and made Kuku tap out to a ‘Rare Naked Choke’ in the third round.

The result was a massive relief for the SBG Charlestown fighter who felt the pressure of needing a victory following his absence from the Octagon. You can hear his interview with Galway Bay FM before the weekend by clicking HERE.

‘Judoka’s record is now 9-2 (wins-losses) and he is on a four fight winning streak.

Andreeas Binder caught up again with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to reflect on how important the weekend was and what comes next.

Andreeas Binder’s encounter with Victor Kuku comes up around the 2:17:00 mark.